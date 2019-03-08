Man who violently attacked his pet bulldog to appeal conviction
PUBLISHED: 11:38 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 05 November 2019
Archant
A dog owner found guilty of hitting and being physically violent towards his dog is to appeal his conviction.
Alan Golder, 53, was seen and heard by several dog walkers hitting and shouting at his British bulldog Annie, when taking her and another bulldog - called Bear - for a walk in Pilling Park, Norwich, on November 11 last year.
Golder, of Morse Road, Norwich, had denied causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and insisted he had not struck his dog, but was trying to remove a stick she had in her mouth because she was not allowed sticks.
He said: "I would never strike my dogs I love them to bits."
But he was convicted following a trial at Norwich Magistrates' Court on September 5.
Golder was fined £120 and ordered to pay £500 in costs plus a £30 victim surcharge.
His appeal will be heard at Norwich Crown Court on January 31 next year.
Comments have been disabled on this article.