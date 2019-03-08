Man who violently attacked his pet bulldog to appeal conviction

Alan Golder is appealing his conviction for violence towards his pet British bulldog Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Archant

A dog owner found guilty of hitting and being physically violent towards his dog is to appeal his conviction.

Alan Golder is appealing a conviction for attacking his bulldog in Pilling Park, Norwich. Picture: Google Maps Alan Golder is appealing a conviction for attacking his bulldog in Pilling Park, Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Alan Golder, 53, was seen and heard by several dog walkers hitting and shouting at his British bulldog Annie, when taking her and another bulldog - called Bear - for a walk in Pilling Park, Norwich, on November 11 last year.

Golder, of Morse Road, Norwich, had denied causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and insisted he had not struck his dog, but was trying to remove a stick she had in her mouth because she was not allowed sticks.

He said: "I would never strike my dogs I love them to bits."

But he was convicted following a trial at Norwich Magistrates' Court on September 5.

Golder was fined £120 and ordered to pay £500 in costs plus a £30 victim surcharge.

His appeal will be heard at Norwich Crown Court on January 31 next year.