Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Costessey builder in court accused of ripping off clients

PUBLISHED: 08:27 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:38 08 January 2019

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A builder has gone on trial after allegedly making a “stream of broken promises” to clients, leaving them out of pocket and with unfinished or shoddy building work.

John Miller, 46, carried out construction work in the Norwich area, mainly on house extensions, taking cash up front from customers for work which was either never finished or of bad quality and cost thousands of pounds to put right, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Alison Lambert, prosecuting, told the jury there were nine building projects involved amounting to £250,000 and said: “The prosecution say that John Miller ran his business in a manner which was fraudulent trading and he did this over a period of years.”

She said Miller, who used the names HLD Construction, HLD Construction Ltd and JGM Construction, did not complete the work  properly, leaving  customers stressed and having to pay out thousands of pounds to get the work finished by other builders.

“He [Miller] required upfront payment for work and was not using the money for that purpose. He failed to carry out the work with reasonable care and skill and failed to carry out the work in reasonable time, if at all.”

Ms Lambert said one job Miller said would take 10 to 12 weeks was still unfinished 37 weeks later.

She said customers had to make large stage payments in advance and the work over ran by months.

Ms Lambert said if customers did not come up with further payments he threatened to walk off the job, which put customers under undue pressure.

She said: “He indicated he would not continue with the work unless he was paid.”

She said that customers also felt that cash they gave him was used to keep other projects he was working on going, and that one job left a mother with a new baby without heating.

Another customer, Nick Chudasama, said that Miller had made a “stream of broken promises” over an extension at his home, the court heard, which he then had to pay thousands to another builder to put right.

Ms Lambert said the jury would also hear from building experts about the shoddy work carried out by Miller, which she said fell far below an acceptable standard.

Miller, of Three Mile Lane, Costessey, has denied fraudulent trading.

He along with his wife Catharine, 38, of the same address, have also denied a single charge of money laundering.

The trial continues.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Most Read

Worst streets for vehicle crime in Brent revealed as police struggle to catch offenders

Mapesbury Road, the street worst afflicted by vehicle crime in the whole of Brent. Picture: Google Streetview

Woman’s ‘secret boyfriend’ from Wembley was fatally stabbed by her 16-year-old brother, court hears

Victim Risaan Udayakumar. Picture: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Kilburn fire: Neighbours of man who died in Windmill Court blaze tell how tragedy unfolded

Fire at Windmill Court in Mapesbury Road. Picture: LFB

Man dies after blaze rips through third-floor tower block flat in Kilburn

Fire at Windmill Court in Mapesbury Road. Picture: LFB

McClaren hails QPR’s young guns after FA Cup success over Leeds

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Large waves and strong winds forecast to hit region’s coastal communities

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

‘It’s a waiting game now’ – Pub braces for flooding as high tides set to hit Suffolk coast

The Harbour Inn was most recently flooded in 2017 Picture: JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

Morrisons reveal Christmas sales boom in wholesale arm, despite retail faltering

Morrisons has posted growth in its wholesale arm. Photo credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists