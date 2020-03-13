Rogue builder sent back to prison

John Miller was found guilty of fraudulent trading after a trial at Norwich Crown Court last year, but he only has to pay back £1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A rogue builder who was let out of prison is back behind bars after breaching conditions.

How builder John Miller left Paul Pearson's annexe in Earlham, Norwich. Photo: Paul Pearson How builder John Miller left Paul Pearson's annexe in Earlham, Norwich. Photo: Paul Pearson

John Miller was jailed for four years in March last year for ripping off customers through building projects worth £220,000.

He was serving his sentence in open prison and was temporarily allowed out on certain days.

But the 47-year old, from Three Mile Lane, Costessey, is now back in a cell after breaching his conditions, the Ministry of Justice said on Friday.

The MoJ would not say which conditions he had breached.

Miller's victims handed over more than £200,000 to him for jobs which were either never completed or finished to a poor standard.

He was prosecuted by Norfolk County Council Trading Standards for fraudulent trading and money laundering.

He was also disqualified from being a company director for seven years.