Rogue builder sent back to prison
PUBLISHED: 08:53 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:54 13 March 2020
Archant
A rogue builder who was let out of prison is back behind bars after breaching conditions.
John Miller was jailed for four years in March last year for ripping off customers through building projects worth £220,000.
He was serving his sentence in open prison and was temporarily allowed out on certain days.
But the 47-year old, from Three Mile Lane, Costessey, is now back in a cell after breaching his conditions, the Ministry of Justice said on Friday.
The MoJ would not say which conditions he had breached.
Miller's victims handed over more than £200,000 to him for jobs which were either never completed or finished to a poor standard.
He was prosecuted by Norfolk County Council Trading Standards for fraudulent trading and money laundering.
He was also disqualified from being a company director for seven years.
