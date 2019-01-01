Search

Advanced search

Judge bans fraudster brewery founder from running businesses

PUBLISHED: 17:13 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 12 December 2019

Patrick Fisher, who no longer works for Redwell Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Patrick Fisher, who no longer works for Redwell Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The founder of a Norwich brewery has been disqualified from being a company director for four years to protect the public after he was jailed for committing fraud.

Patrick Fisher, 39, was sent to prison after he pleaded guilty to two fraud charges, including one which saw him submit false invoices.

Fisher, of School Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew, who was previously a director of Norwich's Redwell Brewery, admitted one count of fraud by making a false representation to Russell Evans between January 1, 2015, and January 31, 2017, when he claimed to own brewing equipment which he did not.

Fisher had also admitted making a false representation to Rita Turnbull between May 1, 2015, and October 30, 2017, by submitting false invoices for work done at the Lord Rosebery pub in Norwich, where Fisher had been a tenant.

He was jailed for a year last month after he admitted the charges but was back at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (December 12) for a hearing over whether or not he should be disqualified as a director.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, said the application, under the Company Directors' Disqualification Act, was being made after he pleaded guilty to the two counts of fraud on the first day of his trial last month.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Tucker said the Crown conceded that it was not the most serious category of offending nor was it the case that Fisher had been dishonest throughout.

The court heard that the Crown had been seeking a disqualification for Fisher in the region of five years.

Andrew Nuttall, representing Fisher, said any disqualification should be at the lower end.

Banning Fisher from becoming a company director for the next four years, Judge Katharine Moore said the offences were committed while he was in a management position and added that the "public does need protection from you for a period".

As previously reported, Fisher was jailed for the offences which Judge Moore said were committed against the background of "cavalier business practice".

Fisher founded Redwell Brewery in 2013 and left the business in 2017.

Most Read

Norfolk and Waveney General Election 2019 LIVE: All the updates as Britain decides

Norfolk and Waveney live general election 2019 blog. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson are battling it out to be the next PM. Pictures: PA

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Anger after blue badge holder parks on double yellow lines and gridlocks town

Beccles town centre became gridlocked after a lorry was unable to turn onto Station Road from Smallgate due to a blue Citroen parked on double yellow lines. PHOTO: Aimee Davey and Jemima Davey

Blue tide sweeps North Norfolk as Conservatives take seat

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Part of A47 shut because of flooding

Part of the A47 at King's Lynn has been shut due to flooding. Picture: Ian Burt

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Anger after blue badge holder parks on double yellow lines and gridlocks town

Beccles town centre became gridlocked after a lorry was unable to turn onto Station Road from Smallgate due to a blue Citroen parked on double yellow lines. PHOTO: Aimee Davey and Jemima Davey

Norfolk and Waveney General Election 2019 LIVE: All the updates as Britain decides

Norfolk and Waveney live general election 2019 blog. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson are battling it out to be the next PM. Pictures: PA

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Almost 70 Greater Anglia services cancelled as widespread disruption persists

One of Greater Anglia's new trains. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘It’s a huge change in my life’ - Go Ape founder elected Broadland MP

Broadland Conservative candidate Jerome Mayhew giving his speech at The General Election 2019 results at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists