News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Move to recoup cash from Norwich brewery fraudster dropped

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:17 PM December 15, 2021
Patrick Fisher

Patrick Fisher, who no longer works for Redwell Brewery. - Credit: Archant

Efforts to force the founder of a Norwich brewery to pay back some of the £30,000 he duped a businessman into paying for equipment he never owned have been dropped.

Patrick Fisher, who was previously a director of Redwell Brewery, was jailed in 2019 after he pleaded guilty to two fraud charges including claiming to own fermentation tanks that were sold to Russell Evans.

Fisher, of School Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew, was back before Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday for a proceeds of crime hearing.

Judge Katharine Moore moved to withdraw a claim to recover assets worth £18,5000 after being told it was being dropped.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, said: “I have spoken to Mr Evans who was the ultimate victim in this case. It was his money that was being paid into the company, and in light of all the representations the crown invites your honour to withdraw this application. There are other methods by which money might be recovered.”

Fisher founded the brewery in 2013 and left the business in 2017. He was disqualified from being a company director for four years following his conviction.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Market Street North Walsham Flat

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Police car catches fire a11 norfolk attleborough

Norfolk Live News

Police car blaze closes A11

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Charmaine Claxton and Colin Harvard in the front room of their Bradwell home

'We came back to house of horrors': Family's shock at building work

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire police found a fake AA van in Wisbech

Police seize fake AA van on Norfolk border

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon