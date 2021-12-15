Move to recoup cash from Norwich brewery fraudster dropped

Efforts to force the founder of a Norwich brewery to pay back some of the £30,000 he duped a businessman into paying for equipment he never owned have been dropped.

Patrick Fisher, who was previously a director of Redwell Brewery, was jailed in 2019 after he pleaded guilty to two fraud charges including claiming to own fermentation tanks that were sold to Russell Evans.

Fisher, of School Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew, was back before Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday for a proceeds of crime hearing.

Judge Katharine Moore moved to withdraw a claim to recover assets worth £18,5000 after being told it was being dropped.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, said: “I have spoken to Mr Evans who was the ultimate victim in this case. It was his money that was being paid into the company, and in light of all the representations the crown invites your honour to withdraw this application. There are other methods by which money might be recovered.”

Fisher founded the brewery in 2013 and left the business in 2017. He was disqualified from being a company director for four years following his conviction.