Snow delays trial of man accused of stabbing student
- Credit: Archant
The trial of a man accused of stabbing a student in Norwich has been delayed because of the snow.
Emil Lubbat, 20, was due to go on trial at Norwich Crown Court having been accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
It followed an incident in Bluebell Road, Norwich, at just before 3am on December 11 last year when a man in his 20s, a UEA student, was stabbed in the stomach.
Lubbat, from Richmond, London, had pleaded not guilty to the offence and was due to stand trial on Monday, February 8.
But following the snow which has hit the region over the past couple of days there are no new trials are happening at Norwich as the weather conditions have made it difficult for jurors to get into court to enable juries to be sworn.
A crown court spokesman said the case could be re-listed on Wednesday, February 10.
Most Read
- 1 Parts of region could see six inches of snow by Monday
- 2 Police make Covid rule-breakers in cars walk home
- 3 Norwich firm shuts down after Covid outbreak hits 190 staff
- 4 58 residents and staff test positive for Covid at care home
- 5 Man who drove at police jailed after A47 100mph chase
- 6 Driver in tractor crash which killed father-of-six escapes jail
- 7 More than 70 Norfolk businesses hit by Covid outbreaks
- 8 Air ambulance doctor's life saved by hero colleagues
- 9 Entire marina with 75 moorings on Norfolk Broads for sale for £1.5m
- 10 Plans to convert historic pub into café and flat