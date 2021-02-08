Snow delays trial of man accused of stabbing student

Published: 1:15 PM February 8, 2021 Updated: 1:30 PM February 8, 2021

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer - Credit: Archant

The trial of a man accused of stabbing a student in Norwich has been delayed because of the snow.

Emil Lubbat, 20, was due to go on trial at Norwich Crown Court having been accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

It followed an incident in Bluebell Road, Norwich, at just before 3am on December 11 last year when a man in his 20s, a UEA student, was stabbed in the stomach.

Lubbat, from Richmond, London, had pleaded not guilty to the offence and was due to stand trial on Monday, February 8.

But following the snow which has hit the region over the past couple of days there are no new trials are happening at Norwich as the weather conditions have made it difficult for jurors to get into court to enable juries to be sworn.

A crown court spokesman said the case could be re-listed on Wednesday, February 10.