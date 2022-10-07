A blackmail victim recovered her dog from an address at Anglia Square after a threat was made to slit its throat - Credit: Steve Adams

A man took a woman's dog and demanded £1,000 from her for its return, warning her he would slit the pet's throat if she told police.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, realised her dog and its lead were gone from her home and received a message from Aaron Savill.

Norwich Crown Court heard Savill, 48, messaged the victim asking her to transfer him £1,000 as "that's the only way she would get it back".

Isobel Ascherson, prosecuting, said Savill told her he would cut the dog's throat if she went to the police.

After the dog went missing, on June 12 last year, the victim got £750 which she delivered to Savill at an address in Bishop Bridge Road, Norwich.

She then went to an address at Anglia Square in Norwich and recovered the dog from a third party.

Savill, of William Kett Close, Norwich, appeared at court on Friday (October 7) having admitted blackmail.

Giving evidence before Savill was sentenced, the victim told the court she never believed "he was going to harm my dog".

She said she had a feeling he "was in trouble" and that was "why he's doing it".

John Morgans, mitigating, said Savill, who has since paid the cash back, had a drug addiction which was behind his past offending.

He said a historic drugs debt was behind this offence.

But in terms of drugs, Mr Morgans said: "For the first time in his life he's now dealing with that".

He said Savill had taken the opportunity to complete courses in prison and wanted to be a drug counsellor on his release.

Recorder John Hardy said "Any form of blackmail is by its very nature is a very serious offence.

"It forces someone to do something against their will by way of a threat either to their security or to the security of someone or something close to them."

But he said it was a "very unusual case" given the victim's approach to him subsequently.

Savill received a two-year jail term, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to undertake 40 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and to be assessed by probation for alcohol and drug treatment programmes.



