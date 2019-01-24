Search

No arrests as hunt continues for three knifemen who invaded children’s birthday party

24 January, 2019 - 13:57
Hunter Road - where three masked man invaded a child's 10th birthday party. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

No arrests have yet been made in the hunt for three knifemen who burst into a children’s birthday party demanding drugs.

Inspector Graham Dalton. Photo: Lenore Everson/Norfolk ConstabularyInspector Graham Dalton. Photo: Lenore Everson/Norfolk Constabulary

Two weeks after the home invasion on Hunter Road in Catton Grove, detectives are continuing the hunt for three men who evaded capture.

The family had “just sung happy birthday and blown out the candles” at their son’s tenth birthday party when the men forced their way through their back door around 6.50pm on Friday, January 11.

Four children were sitting on the sofa at the home on Hunter Road, eating cake at the time.

The men had demanded cannabis and cash from the unsuspecting couple, while brandishing blades with their faces covered by masks.

The men were saying ‘where is the weed, where is the money’, the couple said.

“I just said ‘what are you on about, there’s nothing here’,” the father said.

The trio are described as black, two were around 6ft tall with one shorter - around 5’5”.

One was carrying a knife with a black, serrated blade.

“They did seem unsure of themselves,” said the father, 55. “It was all over in seconds. I was just on automatic really and thinking about it now how lucky we all were that nobody got stabbed or hurt.”

The victims were “shaken” but uninjured, but the woman’s mobile phone - an Alcatel U5 - was stolen in the attack.

It has voice recordings of her late mother on it, and the couple are hoping for its return.

It has a cracked screen and a ‘pop-socket’ on the back.

A manhunt was launched as police “flooded” the area after the incident, but no arrests have yet been made.

Inspector Graham Dalton of Norfolk Police said the men may have targeted the wrong house.

Police believe they are linked to county lines drug dealing.

“We did flood the area to try to look for the suspects but unfortunately we didn’t manage to locate them. We have enquiries ongoing locally, including CCTV.”

Insp Dalton said the incident must have been “very distressing” for those involved, and moved to reassure victims and those living nearby that officers were doing “everything we can to find the offenders quickly”.

Anyone with any information should contact Norwich CID on 101. Alternatively information can be left with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111

