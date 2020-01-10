Officers arrest man for drug offences - and detain next-door neighbour hours later

Two men have been arrested for separate offences after police visited flats in Norwich twice within the space of hours.

Officers were called to a flat in Berners Close, near Mile Cross, on the morning of Friday, January 10, after receiving reports of ongoing drug activity.

A man in his 60s was originally arrested for obstructing an officer after he took exception to his flat being searched.

He was later arrested again - this time on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs - after police discovered him to be in possession of a large quantity of cash.

There were also signs of drug use at the flat.

A next-door neighbour tried to intervene, but was sent away by officers.

Hours later, the neighbour - a man in his 30s - was identified as being wanted by Suffolk Police for allegedly committing twelve breaches of a domestic-related restraining order.

Officers returned to the neighbouring flat and arrested the second man.

Both men are in custody.