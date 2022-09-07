Teen to have mental health assessment after admitting murder attempt

Michael Maylen is to be sentenced for attempted murder after an attack in Norwich in June last year - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A teenager who admitted the attempted murder of a man in Norwich is to be transferred to a mental health unit so he can be assessed.

Michael Maylen, 19, had been due to be sentenced earlier this year after previously pleading guilty to the attack which happened on St Andrews Street, in the city centre.

But the case was adjourned in order that Maylen be assessed to see whether a hospital order would be appropriate.

The case was back at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (September 7) when it emerged Maylen had been seen by two psychiatrists.

It has been agreed he needed to be transferred to the Broadland clinic for a Section 38 assessment, or interim hospital order, under the Mental Health Act.

An interim hospital order allows the court to detain the defendant in hospital for assessment and treatment before he is sentenced.

Danielle O'Donovan, who represents Maylen, said the two psychiatrists were "firmly of the view that the order ought to be made just for the assessment".

Judge Katharine Moore said she made the interim order on the basis that a "full and thorough assessment" of Maylen could be made but did not want Maylen to misunderstand that this would be the final outcome.

The case was relisted for November 30 with the defendant, who was "self-isolating" in his cell on Wednesday, to attend.

Maylen, of Music House Lane, Norwich, had previously denied the offence but pleaded guilty on what was to be the first day of his trial in April this year.

As previously reported, police were called following reports a man in his 30s had been assaulted just after 5pm on June 13 last year.

The victim suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment following the attack during which it is understood he was kicked repeatedly.

He was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he was said to be in a critical condition and spent more than two months in hospital.

Judge Moore said she hoped at the next hearing to provide a "realistic timetable as to sentence" but accepted this was "contingent" on psychiatrists.