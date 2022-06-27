Man who admitted attempted murder to be assessed

Michael Maylen who admitted attempted murder in Norwich is to undergo an assessment to see if he is suitable for a hospital order - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A teenager who has admitted the attempted murder of a man in Norwich is to be assessed to see whether a hospital order is appropriate in the case.

Michael Maylen, 19, was due to be sentenced this month after previously pleading guilty to the attack which happened on St Andrews Street, Norwich.

Michael Maylen who admitted attempted murder in Norwich is to undergo an assessment to see if he is suitable for a hospital order - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

But the sentencing, due to take place earlier this month, was adjourned with the case back at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (June 27).

The court heard Maylen was to be assessed to see whether a hospital order would be appropriate.

Courts may make a hospital order instead of a prison sentence if they conclude the defendant needs medical treatment.

Judge Katharine Moore re-listed the case for August 16.

Maylen, of Music House Lane, Norwich, had previously denied the offence but pleaded guilty on what was to be the first day of his trial in April.

As previously reported, police were called following reports a man in his 30s had been assaulted just after 5pm on June 13 last year.

The victim suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

He was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he was said to be in a critical condition and spent more than two months in hospital.