Norwich attempted murder trial adjourned until later today

The trial of a man accused of the attempted murder of another man in Norwich has been adjourned until later today.

Ashley Anderson, 26, is to go on trial at Norwich Crown Court after pleading not guilty the attempted murder of Andy Peters after a stabbing in Godric Place, Norwich on November 21 last year.

A jury of eight women and four men have been sworn in and the trial was expected to get underway at 10.30am today (Tuesday, April 30).

But Judge Stephen Holt told the jury that there was a delay in the case.

He said: “There's still problems that need to be sorted out in relation to this case.

“We've had you in just to apologise.”

Judge Holt told jurors that they should know what is going on with the case by noon.