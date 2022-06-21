Michael Maylen is to be sentenced after pleading guilty to attempted murder after an attack in Norwich in June last year - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

The case of a teenager who admitted the attempted murder of a man in Norwich is due back in court this month.

Michael Maylen, 19, was due to be sentenced this month after previously pleading guilty to the attack which happened on St Andrews Street, Norwich.

But the sentencing, due to take place on June 9, has been adjourned with the case due to be listed on Monday (June 27).

Maylen, of Music House Lane, Norwich, had previously denied the offence but entered a guilty plea to the charge on what was to be the first day of his trial in April this year.

As previously reported, police were called following reports a man in his 30s had been assaulted just after 5pm on June 13 last year.

The city was busy as it was the same day the same day as England's 1-0 win over Croatia at Wembley in their Euro 2020 opener.

Enquiries led officers to arrest a suspect in Dereham Road shortly after midnight on Monday, June 14.

Michael Maylen is to be sentenced after pleading guilty to attempted murder after an attack in Norwich in June last year - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

The victim suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

He was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he was initially said to be in a critical condition.

He spent more than two months in hospital after the attack during which he is understood to have been kicked repeatedly.