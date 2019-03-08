Search

Norwich attempted murder accused to appear in court in city

PUBLISHED: 07:21 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:21 13 September 2019

Officers were called to reports that two women, aged in their 60s and 70s, had sustained knife injuries outside an address in Riverside Road. Picture: Neil Perry

Archant

A man accused of attempted murder following an incident in Norwich where two women suffered stab wounds is due to appear in court today.

Paul Brine, 66, of Randell Close, North Walsham, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges at a previous hearing.

Brine was charged following an incident on Riverside Road, in Norwich, on November 8, last year, in which two woman, in their 60s and 70s suffered stab wounds outside an address on the road. Both women were taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

The defendant is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court this morning for a pre-trial review hearing in front of Judge Stephen Holt.

At a previous hearing, Andrew Thompson, for Brine, said that they were still waiting for an update on a psychiatric report for Brine.

