Man accused of assault on mental health worker

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:53 PM April 25, 2022
Northside House, formerly the Norvic Clinic, in Norwich, run by Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT

Northside House, formerly the Norvic Clinic, in Norwich, is one of the facilities run by Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) - Credit: NSFT

A man accused of assaulting a mental health worker has refused to attend court.

Piers Edwards, 39, who is currently being looked after at Northside House, a secure mental health unit in Norwich, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker, namely an assistant practitioner on August 28 last year.

He is also accused of three counts of criminal damage, namely a laptop on June 10 last year, an NHS Trust clinic door on August 4 last year and computer screens and a laptop screen on August 28 last year.

The damage to the laptop is said to be worth £400 to £500 while the damage to the computer and laptop screens was around £950.

Edwards was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (April 25) but did not attend.

Norwich Magistrates Court

Norwich Magistrates Court - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Denise Holland, prosecuting, said the defendant "refused to attend".

The case was adjourned by city magistrates until June 1 at 2pm.

