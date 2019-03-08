Norwich armed robbery investigation has been closed

A CCTV image of a man police wanted to identify following a Norwich armed robbery. Photo: Norfolk Police Archant

An investigation into an armed robbery at a Norwich convenience store has been closed, police have revealed.

Fish's of Thorpe, on Plumstead Road East. Photo: Geraldine Scott Fish's of Thorpe, on Plumstead Road East. Photo: Geraldine Scott

A man disguised in a helmet and armed with a BB gun, entered Fish's newsagent on Plumstead Road East and threatened staff.

The robber demanded money but left empty handed after he was disturbed when a customer walked in.

The suspect fled the scene running across Plumstead Road East towards Woodside Road, near the doctors surgery.

Despite armed police units, a drone, and police dogs being used to try and track down the suspect, he escaped.

No one was injured during the incident which happened at about 1.20pm on April 17 this year.

Detectives launched an appeal and released CCTV footage of the suspect in the store in a bid for people to come forward with information.

But despite an investigation being carried out a police have said the case has been closed.

A spokesman said: "All lines of enquiry have been exhausted and the investigation has been closed.

"Should any further information come to light, officers will investigate it."

Speaking to the paper at the time of the incident, Jess Utting, from Scruffs 2 Fluffs Dog Grooming, which is next door, said they saw the police cars but were not aware of the full drama of the robbery until later on.

She said she had been told the man was wearing a helmet, and threatened shop staff with the gun while demanding money.

But when he was disturbed he ran off into bushes across the road.

She said: "We were surprised because round here it's quite quiet, it's mostly older people and people with children."

While a man who lived nearby said it was a shock, and that those who ran the shop were "always really nice".

He said: "We live around the corner and it always feels safe around here, so it is a surprise. I just hope those working at the time aren't too affected by it."

Fish's of Thorpe is one of a small line of businesses on Plumstead Road East, including the Mortgage Advice Centre, The Frying Machine, and Kitchens By Design.

- Anyone who has information about the incident should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.