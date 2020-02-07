Search

Carpenter offering £500 reward for watch and metal figures stolen two years ago

PUBLISHED: 09:17 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:17 07 February 2020

Adrian Moore, who lost several belongings during a burglary, including these metal figurines. Byline: Sonya Duncan

A carpenter has made an emotional plea for the return of some treasured belongings more than two years after they were stolen from his home.

Adrian Moore, who lost several belongings during a burglary. Photo: Sonya DuncanAdrian Moore, who lost several belongings during a burglary. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Around October 2017, a gold watch and four rare metal figurines were taken from the Drayton home of carpenter Adrian Moore and were never recovered.

Mr Moore waited a few months before reporting the thefts to the police, however the items have never been found and police have been forced to close their investigation.

But now Mr Moore has launched an emotional plea for whoever has the stolen items to give them back - and is offering a £500 reward upon their safe return.

Mr Moore said the watch is of particular sentimental value to him, as it was a gift from a friend who has since died.

He said: "The watch is extremely special to me. It is unlike any watch I have seen, it is gold with a curved face and it was given to me by a very close friend just before he took his own life. It always reminded me of him so it is of very great sentimental value to me."

But Mr Moore also lost four metal figurines, which he said were particularly rare and had been valued at being worth hundreds of pounds each. The figures were bought from an antiques shop on Marlborough Street in London more than 30 years ago and Mr Moore bought five at the time. He still has one.

He said: "When I saw them I just thought they are so odd but just fantastic. When you put them out together they create a bizarre circus scene - one is playing a trumpet, another is climbing a ladder and one is holding a dumbbell. They're all around four or five inches tall except the one on the ladder, which is about 10 inches.

"The one I still have had fallen on the floor so I suspect whoever took them dropped them. I'm glad I still have this one but I just want the others back."

