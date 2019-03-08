Search

Falklands War veteran urges elderly lady to return stolen wallet

PUBLISHED: 17:06 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 26 June 2019

The Aldi where a veteran dropped his wallet, which was then picked up and taken by an elderly woman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Aldi where a veteran dropped his wallet, which was then picked up and taken by an elderly woman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A Falklands War veteran has appealed to the conscience of an elderly woman who was caught on CCTV putting into her bag a wallet he had dropped in a Norwich store.

The 59-year-old, who served with the Royal Navy on board HMS Illustrious in 1982, had been in the Aldi store on Plumstead Road when his wallet, which had fallen on the floor while he was at the till buying some German sausage, was picked up.

The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, did not know at the time he had dropped his wallet and only realised it was missing when he went to the Tesco store over the road to buy a newspaper.

He went straight back to Aldi to look for it.

He said: "I told the cashier I had lost my wallet and was here a few minutes ago."

The man looked all around for it but could not find it and returned to their Thorpe St Andrew home to tell his wife.

He said she went up to Aldi where staff said they had CCTV of the incident which showed the wallet being taken.

The father-of-two said: "They had it on CCTV. The manager said he could see me dropping the wallet and a lady scooping it up and stuffing it in her bag.

"He said she was an elderly lady with white hair."

The incident, which happened at about 11am on Saturday (June 22) has been reported to police who have confirmed they are investigating.

The veteran said although there was not much money in the wallet and he had since cancelled the cards, it contained sentimental items, like a picture of his daughter, and a veterans card.

He said: "It's just annoying. Most people would've said 'excuse me, you've dropped your wallet' or handed it in.

"She didn't get a lot out of it, which is a good thing, but it's my pictures and stuff like that which are irreplaceable."

He has urged whoever took his wallet to do the decent thing and hand it back in.

He said: "I don't know if she's still got it, but if she's got any shred of decency she could hand it into Aldi or whatever, it would be much appreciated."

His wife, also 59, said she was left "really angry and upset" by the theft and hoped an appeal would help enable the wallet to be returned.

Information to police on 101.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

