CCTV image released after 83-year-old has bag stolen from Aldi trolley

Police want to speak to this woman after an 83-year-old had her purse stolen in Aldi, Norwich. Photo: Police Archant

Police have released CCTV photos of a woman they want to speak to in relation to the theft of an 83-year-old woman's bag.

The purse was stolen in Aldi on Plumstead Road on Tuesday, September 17, after the woman accidently left her handbag in the trolley.

The incident happened the day after her birthday, and the purse contained gift and pension money, as well as photos of her dead husband.

The woman's granddaughter, Cherie Howard, said the family did text her grandmother's mobile phone, asking for the sentimental items to be returned, but did not receive a reply.

She added: "She's 83, and she's frightened to go back out. She's barely left the house and she keeps saying its her fault."

Officers have released CCTV photos of a woman they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who recognises the woman, or with information, should contact PC Hannah Willis at Earlham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/65769/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.