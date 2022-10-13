Sexual offences and weapons among arrests at Norwich Airport

Police in the terminal at Norwich Airport - Credit: Archant

Three people have been arrested at Norwich Airport for sexual offences and others for violence and weapons since 2019, figures have shown.

Eight people have been detained at the airport, which handles over 770,000 passengers annually, since 2019, according to data released under the Freedom of Information Act.

The arrests, which also included criminal damage, may not have necessarily occurred inside the airport terminal but could have occurred in the nearby area.

Although the numbers are low, a study by luggage storage company Bounce found Norwich was in the top 10 for arrests per number of passengers, just behind Belfast International.

Police at one of the gates to Norwich Airport where a man was arrested after assaulting workers in 2017 - Credit: Archant

Unsurprisingly Heathrow had the most with 3,262 arrests, followed by Gatwick, Birmingham and London City.

However the highest arrest rates per passenger numbers were seen at Doncaster Sheffield, Birmingham and Leeds Bradford.

The period includes the pandemic, which grounded flights, meaning numbers are lower than in previous years.

In 2017 an intruder was arrested at Norwich after an attack on two workers in an aircraft hanger.