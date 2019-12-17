Driver shot at in Norwich

A driver was shot at by a passenger in a passing car close to Norwich Airport.

The victim was travelling along Buxton Road in Spixworth at around 1.15pm on Monday, December 16, when a small object was fired through the open window of his car and went out through the opposite window.

It is believed that the object came from an air weapon or imitation firearm fired by a man in a passing car.

Police are appealing for information and want to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact PC Aidan Bull at Sprowston police station, on 101, quoting crime number 36/87560/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.