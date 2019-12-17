Search

Advanced search

Driver shot at in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:00 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 17 December 2019

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Archant

A driver was shot at by a passenger in a passing car close to Norwich Airport.

The victim was travelling along Buxton Road in Spixworth at around 1.15pm on Monday, December 16, when a small object was fired through the open window of his car and went out through the opposite window.

You may also want to watch:

It is believed that the object came from an air weapon or imitation firearm fired by a man in a passing car.

Police are appealing for information and want to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact PC Aidan Bull at Sprowston police station, on 101, quoting crime number 36/87560/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash with parked lorry

A drink-driver is 'lucky to be alive' after he crashed into a parked lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

‘I don’t feel safe’ - woman’s fear after partner’s car is vandalised

The windows of Scott Buck's Vauxhall Astra VXR were smashed in Dereham. His partner, Becky Bowman, says she now feels unsafe in her own home. Picture: Becky Bowman

New operation will see armed police deployed in Chapelfield Shopping Centre

Police at Chapelfield shopping centre as part of Operation Servator.Norwich Police Twitter.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Caroline Flack stands down as Love Island host after assault charge

Caroline Flack has been charged with assault by beating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New operation will see armed police deployed in Chapelfield Shopping Centre

Police at Chapelfield shopping centre as part of Operation Servator.Norwich Police Twitter.

High-end restaurant apologises for ‘unfitting’ hygiene rating

The Duke's Head Hotel on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists