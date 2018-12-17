Search

Advanced search

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

17 December, 2018 - 17:30
Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008

The former managing director of Norwich Airport has been jailed for six years for rape.

In 2008, Elliott Summers took over management of the airport from Richard Jenner, but only remained in post for less than two years.

In March 2010 Summers quit the position, citing “personal reasons”.

He had since moved to Ayr in Scotland, where he had been working as a practice manager at a Glasgow GP surgery.

On Friday at Glasgow’s High Court, Summers was jailed for six years for rape, having been convicted by a jury last month.

The Daily Record reports Summer’s 51-year-old victim told the jury she had met him online before visiting his cottage.

She said on July 15 last year she had gone to the cottage when he took her to the bedroom and raped her.

Summers, 54, of Belleseyhill Road in Ayr, has denied the allegation throughout.

Solicitor advocate Murray Macara QC told the court: “He maintains he did not rape this woman and maintains that whatever sexual conduct took place was of a limited nature and was consensual.”

He added Summers objected to the characterisation of him in the background report to the court, which described him as a “misogynist” who displayed “toxic masculinity”.

He has now been added to the sex offenders registers following his sentencing on Friday.

Judge Lord Kinclaven told first offender Summers: “You have been found guilty of a serious sexual offence and there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Most Read

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

#includeImage($article, 225)

Murder investigation launched after man dies in Ipswich stabbing

#includeImage($article, 225)

Revealed: The best places to eat and drink in Ipswich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Fraudster jailed for six years after stealing more than £40,000 from victims he met on social media

Mark Grace, from Lowestoft, has been jailed for six years. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists