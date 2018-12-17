Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008

The former managing director of Norwich Airport has been jailed for six years for rape.

In 2008, Elliott Summers took over management of the airport from Richard Jenner, but only remained in post for less than two years.

In March 2010 Summers quit the position, citing “personal reasons”.

He had since moved to Ayr in Scotland, where he had been working as a practice manager at a Glasgow GP surgery.

On Friday at Glasgow’s High Court, Summers was jailed for six years for rape, having been convicted by a jury last month.

The Daily Record reports Summer’s 51-year-old victim told the jury she had met him online before visiting his cottage.

She said on July 15 last year she had gone to the cottage when he took her to the bedroom and raped her.

Summers, 54, of Belleseyhill Road in Ayr, has denied the allegation throughout.

Solicitor advocate Murray Macara QC told the court: “He maintains he did not rape this woman and maintains that whatever sexual conduct took place was of a limited nature and was consensual.”

He added Summers objected to the characterisation of him in the background report to the court, which described him as a “misogynist” who displayed “toxic masculinity”.

He has now been added to the sex offenders registers following his sentencing on Friday.

Judge Lord Kinclaven told first offender Summers: “You have been found guilty of a serious sexual offence and there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”