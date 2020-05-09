Search

‘A47 not racetrack’ warning as two drivers stopped doing 122mph

PUBLISHED: 12:41 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 09 May 2020

Drivers of two cars stopped at excessive speed on the A47 near Norwich face court dates. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

Two motorists are facing court dates after being caught both doing 122mph on the A47.

Two cars stopped doing 122mph on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police stopped the suspected speeding drivers on the Norwich southern by-pass on Saturday, May 9.

Both the driver of an Audi and a second car were clocked doing excessive speed and have been reported.

In a tweet Norfolk and Suffolk Road Policing Team said both “will be awaiting a court date in the next few weeks”.

They added that the dual carriageway is not a race track.

It comes after Norfolk Police said it had seen an increase in drivers hitting the 100mph mark on roads during the coronavirus lockdown.

MORE: Dramatic rise in 100mph speeding during lockdown

Since the start of lockdown in March, 1.1% of vehicles were caught speeding at more than 100mph while, last year, that figure stood at 0.6pc, according to Norfolk police.

The increase, which has been tracked at various speed data recorders set up county-wide, comes as Norfolk police reported a 75pc reduction in traffic volume across the county.

Chief inspector Kris Barnard, head of the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “It is very disappointing to see such a dramatic increase in speeding drivers, especially when we are seeing fewer vehicles on our roads.”

