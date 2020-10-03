Woman describes rush to save man’s life after murder investigation launched

Police on the scene of a suspected murder on Bacton Road in North Walsham last night. Photo: Submitted Archant

A woman has described the moment emergency services rushed to save a man who had been stabbed in the neck.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A murder investigation has been launched in North Walsham after reports that a man was stabbed in the neck on Antingham Drive near Bacton Road. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske A murder investigation has been launched in North Walsham after reports that a man was stabbed in the neck on Antingham Drive near Bacton Road. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Police have launched a murder investigation after they were called to Antingham Drive in North Walsham just before 11.30pm on Friday, October 2.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man had been stabbed after a disturbance. He received treatment but died at the scene.

Two men were arrested at the scene. A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder while a second man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault.

A woman who lives nearby said she saw three ambulances and six police cars arrive on scene, and saw police attempt to resuscitate a man.

A murder investigation has been launched in North Walsham after reports that a man was stabbed in the neck on Antingham Drive near Bacton Road. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske A murder investigation has been launched in North Walsham after reports that a man was stabbed in the neck on Antingham Drive near Bacton Road. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

She saw another man getting into a police car and overheard conversations about someone having a baseball bat.

Some officers were said to be wearing white forensic overalls.

She said: “I heard men’s voices and I didn’t hear what they said, I just heard voices shouting, we get a lot of it around here and then within about 15 minutes I heard the ambulance slamming its doors. It was the ambulance service who called the police.

“I don’t know if those men’s voices were them fighting or trying to save his life, it could have been either.”

A murder investigation has been launched in North Walsham after reports that a man was stabbed in the neck on Antingham Drive near Bacton Road. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske A murder investigation has been launched in North Walsham after reports that a man was stabbed in the neck on Antingham Drive near Bacton Road. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

She said she had reported groups of people gathering around the cemetery gates and concerns over drug use to police on a number of recent occasions and that, as a result, the area was now being patrolled at night.

She last saw groups gathering in the area last Sunday night at around 11.30pm.

A murder investigation has been launched in North Walsham after reports that a man was stabbed in the neck on Antingham Drive near Bacton Road. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske A murder investigation has been launched in North Walsham after reports that a man was stabbed in the neck on Antingham Drive near Bacton Road. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Police are investigating reports of a murder on Bacton Road in North Walsham. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske Police are investigating reports of a murder on Bacton Road in North Walsham. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Fire crews have now arrived at the scene of a murder investigation on Bacton Road in North Walsham. Photo: Submitted Fire crews have now arrived at the scene of a murder investigation on Bacton Road in North Walsham. Photo: Submitted

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.