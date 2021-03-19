News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Neck-stab murder trial could take up to eight days

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:17 AM March 19, 2021   
Police at the scene of where Thomas Moore died in North Walsham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A man accused of killing a 42-year-old who was stabbed in the neck is still expected to stand trial next month.

Matthew Constantinou, 42, has been charged with murder after police were called to Antingham Drive in North Walsham shortly before 11.30pm on Friday, October 2 last year, following reports a man had been stabbed in the neck.

Thomas Moore was found on nearby Bacton Road, and despite treatment he died at the scene.

Constantinou, of Antingham Drive, North Walsham, has pleaded not guilty to murder as well as two counts of having an offensive weapon, a baseball bat and a knife, and is due to stand trial on April 26.

The defendant appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, March 19 for a further case management hearing.

The court heard all parties were hoping the case would be ready for trial but would know more by the time of a pre-trial review on April 9.

It s expected the trial will last for about seven to eight days.

