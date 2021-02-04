Man who drove at police jailed after A47 100mph chase

Published: 4:01 PM February 4, 2021

A man who drove at police officers before leading them on a 100mph chase along the A47 has been jailed.

Adam Crisp, 24, had been driving a Renault Clio car which had been reported as stolen when it was spotted by police.

Norwich Crown Court heard police put on their blue lights but Crisp committed a “dangerous manoeuvre” by turning the car around and attempting to ram the police vehicle.

One of the officers had to jump out of the way, the court heard, as Crisp set off along the A47 at speed.

The court was told by Harry O'Sullivan, prosecuting, that Crisp reached speeds of 100mph during the chase, with his driving described as “erratic”.

Police attempted to stop Crisp with a stinger device, but he carried on driving the vehicle on three of its wheels after the tyre on one of the wheels effectively disintegrated.

Crisp drove dangerously on the Acle Straight, Acle Road and Norwich Road, Little Plumstead before coming to a stop.

Crisp, of Bailey Road, North Walsham, was jailed for a total of 18 months when he appeared at court for sentence on Thursday (February 4).

Crisp, who previously admitted dangerous driving on September 19 last year, was told by Judge Maureen Bacon that he had “collided with a police vehicle and drove off” driving the vehicle dangerously.

Crisp also admitted driving while disqualified, driving without without insurance and possession of cannabis.

He was also sentenced having admitted two counts of assault by beating and two counts of criminal damage after he attacked two men in Wymondham on August 7 last year and broke their glasses.

Judge Bacon described them as “unprovoked assaults”.

After being arrested following that incident he also bit two police officers who had tried to arrest him.

He also admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Laura Kenyon, mitigating, said there was not much that could be said about the offences themselves.

She said Crisp, who suffers from the chest condition pericarditis, was “a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde character” in terms of how he behaved in a violent manner when he was not sober.

In terms of the driving she said he realised “just how dangerous his driving was”.