Man, 41, in court on murder charge after man stabbed to death

Matthew Constantinou has appeared in court charged with murdering Thomas Moore in North Walsham. Photo: Submitted Archant

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed in the neck in a disturbance in North Walsham.

Police were called to Antingham Drive shortly before 11.30pm on Friday, October 2 following reports from paramedics that a man had been stabbed in the neck following a disturbance.

Officers arrived on scene to find the injured man on nearby Bacton Road.

The man received treatment, but died at the scene.

Two men were arrested at the scene - a man in his 40s, on suspicion of murder, and a second man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Both suspects were taken to Police Investigation Centres in Aylsham and Wymondham for questioning.

A Home Office post mortem examination, which took place on Saturday, October 3, established that the victim, who has been identified as Thomas Moore, 42, from North Walsham, died as a result of a single stab wound.

Matthew Constantinou, 41, of Antingham Drive, North Walsham, has been charged with murder and appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 5.

The defendant, who turns 42 on Tuesday, October 6, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Constantinou appeared at court via videolink from Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre (PIC) wearing a grey tracksuit and spoke only to confirm his details during the hearing which lasted less than four minutes.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, October 6.

The man in his 30s who had been arrested on suspicion of assault, has been released, with no further action taken against him.

A police cordon that was in place at a property in Antingham Drive has now been lifted.

Det Insp Lewis Craske said: “If anyone has any information that would help in our investigations, we would be very keen to hear from them.”

A woman who lives nearby described how she saw emergency service as rushing to the scene in an attempt to save the man’s life.

•Anyone with information should contact Det Insp Craske of the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101.