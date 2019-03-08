Search

Boy, 13, admits taking two knives into high school

PUBLISHED: 11:08 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:08 05 November 2019

A pupil has admitted taking two knives into North Walsham High School Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A teenage boy has admitted taking two knives into a north Norfolk school.

It follows an incident at North Walsham High School on July 17 when a 13-year-old pupil was found in possession of two knives.

Three people were arrested in connection with the incident.

One of them was charged with offences and appeared at Norwich Youth Court last month.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a bladed article on a school premises.

He was referred to the Norwich youth offender panel for a 12-month contract and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £21.

No further action was taken against the other two pupils who were initially arrested by police.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

