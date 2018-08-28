North Walsham man involved in TV set-top box fraud ordered to pay back more than £40,000

Glenn Burrows of North Walsham .

A fraudster who sold thousands of television set-top boxes across the UK which allowed customers to illegally watch Sky has been ordered to pay back more than £40,000.

Glenn Burrows, of Princes Street, North Walsham, made more than £400,000 by selling the devices, which allowed customers to view Sky without a valid subscription.

Burrows, 33, was jailed for 22 months in July last year at Norwich Crown Court after he admitted encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence under the Fraud Act.

He also admitted money laundering through selling the streaming devices.

He was banned from selling products online for five years.

Burrows was back in court on Monday for a confiscation hearing to claw back some of the cash he made from the operation.

William Carter, prosecuting, said the benefit from the fraud was put at £486,282, and he said the assets which could be recovered from Burrows amounted to £40,623.

He said the assets included cash in a savings account and also two valuable watches, which could be sold.

He told the court: “It could be that they could realise more through a private sale than at auction.”

Judge Andrew Shaw agreed the order for Burrows to pay back £40,623 and gave him three months to pay.

Judge Shaw said he would have to serve a further 12 months in jail in default of the payment.

At his sentencing hearing, the court heard how Burrows started selling the boxes after losing his job at Waitrose.

He set up two companies, Ooberstick Ltd and Oober Media Ltd, from his North Walsham home in 2016.

The court heard the devices, imported from China, were then distributed to customers and an estimated 3,000 were sold.

Burrows had been warned in March 2016 that he was breaking the law by selling the devices, as he had been sent a letter from the anti-piracy group FACT, but he ignored the warnings.

The devices gave customers illegal access to subscription only channels including Sky Sports and BT.

His barrister Andrew Oliver said that Burrows had been seeking to provide for his family after losing his job.