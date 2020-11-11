Search

‘It’s just one of those things’ - PC headbutted by suspect says police still have public support

PUBLISHED: 15:55 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 11 November 2020

The Police Investigation Centre in Aylsham, where an officer was assaulted on Saturday November 7. Photo: Colin Finch

A resolute police officer who was headbutted by a suspect while arresting him for a string of motoring offences said it was “just one of those things” and said he felt the public were on officers’ side.

PC Kev White was headbutted by Martin Bamford, 34, at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre (PIC) on Saturday November 7, as he was attempting to put Bamford in a cell after he refused to take a breath test at the station, following a previous refusal on Cromer Road in Mundesley at around 5.15pm that day.

Mr Bamford, of Trafalgar Court in Mundesley, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday, where he was jailed for 20 weeks after pleading guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, along with the driving offences of driving whilst disqualified, and without insurance.

PC White said: “The male was arrested in Mundesley for driving offences and on suspicion of criminal damage to a car in Cromer, he was non-compliant from the start.

“He was then conveyed to Aylsham PIC and I went back to North Walsham, officers at Aylsham then called for assistance, so I went over there and again he was not compliant, and refused to go on the evidential machine for a breath test, then he refused to go to a cell.

“So I took hold of him from the front and another officer took him from the side and at that point he headbutted me.”

Despite the violent incident Mr White is in good spirits.

He added: “Thankfully it’s minor injuries, he caught me straight in the face.

“I think the courts showed an appropriate sentence for the level of his brutality.

“It doesn’t happen often, and to be quite honest I don’t feel underappreciated because I know we’ve got the support of 98 pc of members of the public, it’s just one of those things sometimes.”

The incident comes after Norfolk Police Federation backed new laws for those who assault emergency service workers, which will double jail terms for the offence.

Andy Symonds, chairman of the federation said: ““It has been clear from the continued increased in assaults on police officers that the increase in the sentence to one year was not enough.

“Therefore the government’s announcement that the sentence will increase from one year to two years is a step in the right direction.”

