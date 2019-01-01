Search

Two men found with £500 worth of cannabis in their car

PUBLISHED: 14:37 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 22 November 2019

Jonathan Douglas and David Wilson were found to have cannabis with a street value of £500 in their car, Norwich Crown Court heard. Picture: Archant library

Archant

Two men stopped in north Norfolk were found to have cannabis with a street value of £500 in their car, a court heard.

Jonathan Douglas, 31, was driving a Ford Mondeo car and David Wilson, 47, was a passenger in the vehicle which was stopped by police on the A149 at Stalham, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Martin Ivory prosecuting, said when police searched the vehicle they found the herbal cannabis, which had a street value of about £500 as well as some scales.

He said that drug-related text messages were also found on mobile phones and it was clear the pair were supplying a small number of associates.

Mr Ivory added: "It was fairly modest,"

He said the men admitted they had both used the drug themselves and supplied a small circle.

"By and large the sales took place involving a loose collection of associates."

Douglas, of Rugge Mews, Stalham, and Wilson of Stanley Road, North Walsham, both admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis on April 2, 2018.

Michael Clare, for Douglas, said it was not a classic example of supply as Douglas was doing it as a way to feed his own habit he had at the time.

Mr Clare said the supply was on a limited basis to friends.

"He is 31 and it is time he grew out of this sort of thing."

However he said that matters in his life had changed a great deal since his arrest more than a year ago as Douglas had a family to look after and had got himself drug free.

He said that he also deserved credit for plea

David Stewart, for Wilson, said that he had been taking cannabis for pain relief as he was constantly suffering.

Mr Stewart said: "He has a number of medical issues and took cannabis to take away the pain he was suffering on a daily basis. He is not fit enough to do unpaid work."

He said that Wilson deserved credit for his plea.

Judge Andrew Shaw said although supplying cannabis crossed the custody threshold he would suspend the sentence rather than send them straight to jail.

He gave them both six months jail, suspended for 12 months, and fined them each £120.

He accepted Douglas had now taken positive steps to reduce his cannabis intake and said that Wilson was also doing the same.

