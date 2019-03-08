Search

Advanced search

Judge warns those who abuse children must expect punishment as he jails man for 20 months

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 30 August 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A judge has said child sexual abusers must expect punishment no matter how old the crime, as he jailed a man for an attack which happened more than 25 years ago.

Martin Day-Walker, 57, had been working as a taxi driver in north Norfolk at the time and met up with a 14-year-old victim after sending her notes through one of her school friends, Norwich Crown Court heard on Friday.

Day-Walker kissed the girl after taking her to an isolated wooded area in his car and on another occasion simulated sex with her over her clothing, the court was told.

Joanne Eley, prosecuting, said the girl had made entries in her diary about the abuse and it was not until her own daughter had reached 14 that she realised how she had been groomed by Day-Walker and went to the police to make a complaint.

The court heard the abuse had a profound effect on the victim, who suffered with anxiety and panic attacks as a result of what happened.

Day-Walker, of High Street, East Runton, admitted indecent assault on a girl under 16 and was jailed for 20 months and placed on the sex offender's register for seven years.

Jailing him, Judge Andrew Shaw said his victim was just 14 at the time and said the thought of her daughter being abused in this way was what finally made her come forward.

You may also want to watch:

"You groomed her to take advantage of her immaturity."

He added: "Child sex ruins lives and ruins lives forever."

Judge Shaw accepted that Day-Walker was a different person to the one he was more than 25 years ago but said the message had to be clear.

He said: "Those who sexually abuse children must expect punishment, even if it is years later."

Gavin Cowe, for Day-Walker, said that he had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

"He is a very different man today to what he was 25 years ago."

He said he had been going through a difficult time in his life when he committed the offences.

"He has expressed remorse."

Most Read

Stricken cafe owed £380,000 but boss insists government is to blame for closure

Davina Tanner OBE, owner of Café Britannia, said she would not be closing the business if it weren't for the MoJ notice. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Cafe saved day before it was due to close

The café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park has been saved a day before it was due to shut. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fears after 11-year-old boy punctures foot on needle on beach

Lowestoft's South Beach

Family diner closing after more than 30 years

Craig and Sara Armitage announced Nick's Diner has closed. Photo: Submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family diner closing after more than 30 years

Craig and Sara Armitage announced Nick's Diner has closed. Photo: Submitted

‘It’s devastating’ -Closure of another pub hits Norwich bands

The band used to host a Christmas party every year at Micawbers. Picture: Simeon Care

Long delays on the A47 as campers head to Sundown

People queuing to get into the campsite at the Sundown festival at the Norfolk Showground. Picture Twitter/@tom_richards2.

Motorists facing weekend of disruption as A140 is closed

The A140 will be closed for the first of two weekends of work on the new roundabout at Hempnall. Picture: Getty

What does Goals Soccer accounting scandal mean for Norwich site?

Goals Soccer Centres is up for sale after a major accounting scandal was revealed. The Norwich centre is found at the Hewett School playing fields. Photo: Bill Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists