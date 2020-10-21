Man accused of making over 3,800 indecent images of children

Mark Quigley, 62, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 21 having been charged with making 3,804 indecent images of children PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man has appeared in court accused of making more than 3,800 indecent images of children.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Quigley, 62, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 21 having been charged with three counts of making a total of 3,804 indecent images of children, including 463 images and 502 videos of category A - the most serious - on or before May 14 last year.

Quigley, who has changed his name from Paul to Mark, has also been charged with three counts of distributing a total of 99 indecent images of children, including 88 category A videos as well as one count of possessing 53 extreme pornographic images.

Quigley, of Hall Close, Bodham, near Holt, indicated guilty pleas to all matters apart from the distribution matters to which no plea was indicated.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and the case was sent to Norwich Crown Court on November 18.