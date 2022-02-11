'Aggressive' driveway scammer prompts complaints across north Norfolk

Neighbours in Wroxham have reported a man for cold calling. They said he dumped gravel on their driveways and then charged them hundreds of pounds - Credit: Archant

An “intimidating” tradesman selling driveway shingle has prompted a flurry of complaints across north Norfolk.

Neighbours reported that the man, who drives a van belonging to a driveway company, was cold calling and dumping gravel onto their drives. He then charged them hundreds of pounds.

One woman told police she felt “intimidated” into handing over a cheque for £550.

On community forum nextdoor last week one user, James M, warned: “He has a tipper lorry with shingle and stated it is left over from a job nearby. He will not give you a price nor tell you you have the right to a 14-day cooling off period.

“Last year my neighbours were charged £600 for about £50 worth of gravel.”

A user identified as Rita said: “Oh gosh, I am so embarrassed. I fell for this one on Friday. He wanted to charge me £750.

“I asked him to remove the gravel he had laid and he told me that he would call in the diggers and remove everything off the drive, old gravel included. I paid £550 by cheque knowing that I had been intimidated.” Rita said she was later visited by North Walsham police.

Neighbours on The Avenue in Wroxham confirmed to this paper that the man and his company, who we are not naming for legal reasons, had been in the area making the same initial pitch.

Jeff Lees said he asked the man to leave after realising the builder wanted money for the gravel which he initially said he "wanted to get rid of".

On the online forum, Stephen M said the man had called at his home in Coltishall with "the same story” and Gilly F added: “Called to me in Tunstead, extremely rude, honking his horn, jumped out of truck banged very hard on my door. Same story, I said no and he tried to tell me my driveway needed more gravel.”

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Trading Standards confirmed they had received reports and are “aware of this particular trader”. She encouraged anyone with concerned to contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.

The driveway company has been contacted for comment.

