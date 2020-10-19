Search

Advanced search

Police investigate financial crime allegation at North Norfolk District Council

PUBLISHED: 14:54 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 19 October 2020

The North Norfolk District Council offices at Cromer. Photo: Archant

The North Norfolk District Council offices at Cromer. Photo: Archant

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2011

Detectives have been called in to investigate an allegation of financial irregularity at North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), we can reveal.

The allegation dates from last year and involves how a contract was awarded by NNDC to a consultant to carry out a review into the way it was operating.

Last December, the council concluded that there was no need to take any action about the way it had, under its new Liberal Democrat leadership, awarded the contract to carry out a “Capability Review”.

But an allegation was later made to Norfolk police which was then passed on to Cambridgeshire police to look at.

A spokesman for the force confirmed: “We are investigating an allegation of criminal financial irregularity within NNDC in 2019.

“The inquiry is ongoing, therefore, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

A spokesman for NNDC said it was “co-operating fully”.

They said: “The Employment and Appeals Committee, comprising a cross-party group of North Norfolk district councillors and an independent representative from the Local Government Association, concluded in a meeting in December 2019 that there was no need for any further action relating to the appointment of consultants to conduct a council performance review earlier that year.

“Subsequently, the council was contacted by Cambridgeshire Police in July 2020 asking for us to help them with investigations they were carrying out into the procurement procedures employed by the council when the review was implemented.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple buy garden centre at auction for £720,000

Gary and Brenda Groucott, who have bought Aylsham Garden Centre. Pic: Wymondham Garden Centre

Norfolk records highest daily number of coronavirus cases- but still way below national average

Figures from Public Health England show Norfolk has recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus cases. The rate of infection has continued to grow in Norwich (pictured). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Farke dismisses ‘crazy’ Pukki talk

Daniel Farke is keen to manage Teemu Pukki's workload at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police investigate financial crime allegation at North Norfolk District Council

The North Norfolk District Council offices at Cromer. Photo: Archant

Hospital looked at two incorrect scans prior to man’s death, inquest hears

Lucas 'Luke' Allard died following a heart attack at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn after doctors looked at the wrong CT scan results. Picture: Bethanie Eaglen-Smith