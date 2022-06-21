News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Eagle lectern stolen from north Norfolk church

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:55 PM June 21, 2022
St Mary Church Gunthorpe eagle lectern

A wooden lectern (pictured) was stolen from St Mary's Church in Gunthorpe - Credit: Google/Norfolk Police

An eagle lectern has been stolen from a church in north Norfolk.

The wooden stand was taken from St Mary's Church in Sharrington Road in Gunthorpe.

The theft is believed to have taken place at some point during the weekend of Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12.

St Mary's church Gunthorpe - eagle lectern

The wooden eagle lectern was stolen - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the theft or seen suspicious activity at the church over the weekend.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to contact Op Solve at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 using crime reference number 36/44695/22.

Alternatively, the public can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

