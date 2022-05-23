Homes in Norfolk amongst least likely to be burgled

Homes in areas of Norfolk are amongst safest from burglars. - Credit: Getty Images

Householders living in parts of Norfolk are amongst the least likely in the UK to suffer a burglary, police data reveals.

Amongst the 10 places with the lowest rates of break-ins across the country are North Norfolk, Broadland and South Norfolk, according to a study by insurers Confused.com that analysed burglary data provided by police forces between 2017 and 2021.

Thefts in Norfolk plummeted last year while people were stuck in lockdown, but fraudsters thrived.

The study shows North Norfolk ranked fifth with on average just 0.80 burglaries per 1,000 people in 2021. Since 2017, burglaries in the region have decreased by 17.76pc on average each year.

Broadland also averaged 0.80 burglaries per 1,000 people with the rate falling by 15.35pc last year, while the biggest drop was in South Norfolk, down by 19.5pc in 2021, to 0.94 break-ins per 1,000 people.

Breckland was also in the top 15 with 1.09 burglaries per 100,000, down 21.9pc in 2021.