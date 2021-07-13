Joyrider drove over police officer's foot and along pavement

Published: 5:30 AM July 13, 2021

A banned motorist with a passion for cars drove over a police officer's foot when he tried to make a getaway, a court heard.

Ashley Lamptey, 33, had taken a VW car without consent and was stopped by police at Eastgate Street, North Elmham, near Dereham.

Andrew Horsell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said that Lamptey's car was boxed in by a police vehicle in a bid to stop him driving off.

Mr Horsell said an officer got out of the police car with his taser drawn and approached Lamptey, asking him to exit the vehicle, when Lamptey suddenly moved off and drove over the foot of the officer.

He said that Lamptey then committed a dangerous driving offence when he drove along the pavement in an attempt to get away, but was finally arrested after he damaged the car on a wall and fence before ending up in a garden.

Mr Horsell said: "As he manoeuvred the car along the footpath he caused damage to the car."

Mr Horsell said there was a struggle and Lamptey was arrested and handcuffed.

Lamptey, from London, admitted dangerous driving, assaulting an emergency worker, taking a vehicle without consent and driving while disqualified. He also admitted having no insurance on January 13, this year.

The court heard that Lamptey had a bad driving record with a number of previous offences for driving while banned.

Recorder Michael Wood QC imposed a three year driving ban and a 12 month jail sentence, suspended for two years.

He told Lamptey: "This is your very last chance. You have an appalling driving record . You may have a passion for cars but you and cars do not go well together."

He also ordered Lamptey to do 100 hours unpaid work.

Emma Reed for Lamptey said there were a number of issues and he was anxious about the outcome of the sentencing hearing.

A probation report said Lamptey was now trying to control his driving passion and said he had taken the car that day as he had been offered some work and had used a car for transport.