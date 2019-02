Drink-driver ploughs into hedge

A drink driver was arrested in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Breckland Police Archant

A drink-driver has been arrested after ploughing into a parked car and a hedge in the early hours of the morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police attended a crash on Holt Road in North Elmham this morning and arrested the driver for having excess alcohol in his system.

He also damaged a parked car that was in its driveway, and a nearby hedge.