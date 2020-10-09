House raid nets ‘large quantity’ of cannabis

Drugs were seized in a raid at a property in North Elmham.

A “large quantity” of cannabis was seized in a drug bust in mid Norfolk.

Norfolk Police said officers raided a property in North Elmham at 9.30am on Saturday, October 3.

A police spokesman said officers “seized a large quantity of cannabis alongside pills and bottles suspected to be illegal drugs but are awaiting further testing.

“An 18-year-old male voluntarily attended and was interviewed under caution at Dereham Police Investigation Centre.”

In a separate action at the weekend, police raided a cannabis factory in Thetford. Officers seized 100 plants and arrested a male in his 40s on suspicion of drugs and abstraction of electricity offences.