Search

Advanced search

House raid nets ‘large quantity’ of cannabis

PUBLISHED: 14:20 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:20 09 October 2020

Drugs were seized in a raid at a property in North Elmham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Drugs were seized in a raid at a property in North Elmham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Archant © 2012 01603 772434

A “large quantity” of cannabis was seized in a drug bust in mid Norfolk.

Norfolk Police said officers raided a property in North Elmham at 9.30am on Saturday, October 3.

A police spokesman said officers “seized a large quantity of cannabis alongside pills and bottles suspected to be illegal drugs but are awaiting further testing.

“An 18-year-old male voluntarily attended and was interviewed under caution at Dereham Police Investigation Centre.”

In a separate action at the weekend, police raided a cannabis factory in Thetford. Officers seized 100 plants and arrested a male in his 40s on suspicion of drugs and abstraction of electricity offences.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Staff and students at Norwich school told to self-isolate after coronavirus case

City Academy Norwich where some pupils have been told to self-isolate after a confirmed case of coronavirus. Picture: Google

Norfolk boxer caught with shotgun disguised as walking stick

Eli Frankham was sentenced to 5 years 4 months for possession of a disguised firearm. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Deep clean at Sainsbury’s store after staff member gets coronavirus

Sainsbury's in Great Yarmouth said it has introduced additional cleaning measures across its stores. Photo: Google

Do you recognise these suspected fly-tippers?

Suspected fly-tippers were caught on CCTV dumping rubbish at Breckland House off St Nicholas Street, Thetford. Picture: Breckland Council

Linnets sign Posh midfielder on loan deal

New King's Lynn Town signing Kyle Barker, during his loan spell at Lowestoft Town Picture: Shirley D Whitlow