House raid nets ‘large quantity’ of cannabis
PUBLISHED: 14:20 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:20 09 October 2020
A “large quantity” of cannabis was seized in a drug bust in mid Norfolk.
Norfolk Police said officers raided a property in North Elmham at 9.30am on Saturday, October 3.
A police spokesman said officers “seized a large quantity of cannabis alongside pills and bottles suspected to be illegal drugs but are awaiting further testing.
“An 18-year-old male voluntarily attended and was interviewed under caution at Dereham Police Investigation Centre.”
In a separate action at the weekend, police raided a cannabis factory in Thetford. Officers seized 100 plants and arrested a male in his 40s on suspicion of drugs and abstraction of electricity offences.
