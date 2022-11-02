News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drug dealing brothers ordered to repay £200,000

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:51 PM November 2, 2022
Police officers

Two Norfolk brothers have been ordered to repay £200,000 - Credit: Archant

Two Norfolk brothers who were convicted of drug dealing and money laundering have been ordered to repay the £200,000 they made illegally or face additional time in jail.

Adam Gallagher, 38, and Andrew Gallagher, 44, both of Chepore Lane, Wymondham, were each jailed for three years and four months following an initial Norfolk Constabulary investigation into large scale cannabis production.

A subsequent investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) found the brothers had used the money earned from drug dealing to buy land and vehicles, which they then transferred into the names of their spouses in attempt to conceal the assets from police.

Following a Norwich Crown Court hearing on Thursday, October 27, the pair were each ordered to repay £100,000 within three months or face an additional two years’ imprisonment.

Senior financial investigation manager Paul Fitzsimmons, from ERSOU, said: “This was a complex financial investigation involving multiple high-value assets that had been concealed in the names of third parties.

“We were able to use specialist skills and expertise to identify those assets and ensure confiscation orders were made against each defendant to recover as much of their ill-gotten gains as possible.”

