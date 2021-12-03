Dozens of Norfolk firms sign up to help victims of domestic abuse

Norfolk companies have signed up to offer workplace help and support to employees who maybe suffering domestic violence. - Credit: Getty Images

Thousands of employees across Norfolk are being offered access to vital help and support if they are affected by domestic abuse.

Fifty local companies employing nearly 30,000 people have signed up to a workplace pledge initiative since its launch last year.

The HEAR Pledge encourages employers to play their part to help break the silence around domestic abuse by making simple changes to work practices.

It has seen companies run awareness campaigns, provide extra training, develop domestic abuse policies and have dedicated staff members to support colleagues who have or are experiencing abuse.

More employers are now being urged to follow suit as part of the campaign which was launched by the county's Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Group (DASVG).

Gavin Thompson, DASVG co-chair, said it had helped employees get access to “the right specialist support they need and deserve”.

"We are still really keen to ensure the campaign grows from strength to strength and helps those who need it the most,” he said.

Domestic abuse now makes up almost one in four of all incidents investigated by Norfolk police, with around 14,000 cases in the last 12 months.

Chief constable Paul Sanford has pledged extra resources to target repeat offenders, support victims and improve the way the force investigates abuse.

The companies so far involved range from large public organisations including Norfolk County Council, Norwich City Council and the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital to smaller supermarkets, recruitment agencies, event organisers and sports clubs.

Rachel Barnett, head of people and culture at Norwich City FC, one of the first organisations to sign-up, said: "As an employer we understand our responsibility to create a culture that recognises that some colleagues will be experiencing domestic abuse and that the workplace should be a place of safety.”

James Paget University Hospital has its own Independent Domestic Violence Advocate as well as a network of 40 domestic abuse champions to support both staff and patients.

Director of nursing Paul Morris said: "With more people working from home due to the pandemic, it is important as employers that we make certain that those at risk of abuse understand they will be heard - and that the help and support they need is there for them."

• Organisations can sign up to the HEAR Pledge by visiting norfolk.gov.uk/what-we-do-and-how-we-work/campaigns/hear-campaign

