Magdalena Tylkowska has been sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after admitting assaulting her partner as well as coercive and controlling behaviour. - Credit: Peter Walsh/Archant Norfolk

A woman who forced her partner to send pictures of empty seats in his car to prove he was not being unfaithful has admitted to controlling and coercive behaviour.

Magdalena Tylkowska, 23, appeared at Norwich Crown Court to be sentenced for a series of offences connected to her now ex-boyfriend.

The court heard that she believed her partner was having an affair and made him take photographs of empty seats in his car, to prove that he was alone.

Magdalena Tylkowska has been sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after admitting assaulting her partner as well as coercive and controlling behaviour. - Credit: Archant

Tylkowska, who suffered from an obsessive compulsive disorder, would also check the vehicle when he returned home to ensure no-one else had been in there.

She had been in a long-distance relationship with her partner before moving to UK from Poland last year, after being released from a mental health institute.

Joey Kwong, prosecuting, said the victim was “blinded by his love for her” and wanted to help the defendant with her mental health issues.

Mr Kwong said before her partner left the house Tylkowska made him say: “I promise I will never look at another woman or get a new girlfriend, I will never leave you.”

The victim was “constantly scared” by the defendant who was verbally abusive towards him and accused him of having an affair.

The situation escalated into violence like when she punched him in the ribs.

Another time, after telling his partner he could not afford to put £300 into her bank account, she bit his shoulder and grabbed his throat.

Tylkowska, formerly of East End Close, Caister-on-Sea, appeared at court on Tuesday (December 21) for sentence having previously admitted assault by beating and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

She also admitted criminal damage and controlling and coercive behaviour between October 2020 and September 2021.

Recorder Guy Ayers said: “Your behaviour over a prolonged period was totally unacceptable.”

He said she put her partner through a “great ordeal by your behaviour” but accepted she was suffering from a severe deterioration in her mental health at the time.

She was given an 18-month community order made up of 40 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) and 120 hours unpaid work.

She was also made the subject of a restraining order prohibiting her from contacting the victim, save to arrange collection of her belongings, or going to where he lives for two years.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said she has had many problems and insisted her feelings of paranoia and anxiety together with the deterioration in her mental health overcame rational thought.

He added she was extremely sorry.