Murder victim’s mum due in court for drugs offence

PUBLISHED: 06:30 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 06:44 15 May 2020

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by Norfolk Constabulary of Connor Barrett, 20, who died after being stabbed at a birthday party.

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by Norfolk Constabulary of Connor Barrett, 20, who died after being stabbed at a birthday party. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday May 12, 2014. Four male teenagers, all from the Great Yarmouth area and aged 15, 16, 17 and 18, were arrested near the scene in connection with the death, which happened at a seafront chalet in the village of Hemsby, Norfolk. See PA story Police Hemsby. Photo credit should read: Norfolk Constabulary/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

A woman whose 20-year-old son was stabbed to death at a 21st birthday party is due to be sentenced after she admitted her involvement in drug dealing.

Police at the scene of the murder in Hemsby. PIC: NIck Butcher.Police at the scene of the murder in Hemsby. PIC: NIck Butcher.

Niomi O’Donovan, 49, whose son Connor Barrett died after he was attacked in Hemsby six years ago, was arrested following a police raid.

The raid on a home in Ordnance Road, Great Yarmouth, by the neighbourhood policing team was part of Operation Gravity, which aims to crackdown on crime linked to drug dealing and use.

O’Donovan, of Compass Tower, Norwich, is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court later today to be sentenced after she previously admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs on June 21 2019.

Her son, Connor, died as a result of a fatal stab wound following a joint attack by two youths on May 10, 2014.

Murder victim’s mum due in court for drugs offence

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by Norfolk Constabulary of Connor Barrett, 20, who died after being stabbed at a birthday party. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday May 12, 2014. Four male teenagers, all from the Great Yarmouth area and aged 15, 16, 17 and 18, were arrested near the scene in connection with the death, which happened at a seafront chalet in the village of Hemsby, Norfolk. See PA story Police Hemsby. Photo credit should read: Norfolk Constabulary/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Murder victim’s mum due in court for drugs offence

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by Norfolk Constabulary of Connor Barrett, 20, who died after being stabbed at a birthday party. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday May 12, 2014. Four male teenagers, all from the Great Yarmouth area and aged 15, 16, 17 and 18, were arrested near the scene in connection with the death, which happened at a seafront chalet in the village of Hemsby, Norfolk. See PA story Police Hemsby. Photo credit should read: Norfolk Constabulary/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
