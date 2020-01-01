Murder victim’s mum due in court for drugs offence

A woman whose 20-year-old son was stabbed to death at a 21st birthday party is due to be sentenced after she admitted her involvement in drug dealing.

Police at the scene of the murder in Hemsby. PIC: NIck Butcher. Police at the scene of the murder in Hemsby. PIC: NIck Butcher.

Niomi O’Donovan, 49, whose son Connor Barrett died after he was attacked in Hemsby six years ago, was arrested following a police raid.

The raid on a home in Ordnance Road, Great Yarmouth, by the neighbourhood policing team was part of Operation Gravity, which aims to crackdown on crime linked to drug dealing and use.

O’Donovan, of Compass Tower, Norwich, is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court later today to be sentenced after she previously admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs on June 21 2019.

Her son, Connor, died as a result of a fatal stab wound following a joint attack by two youths on May 10, 2014.