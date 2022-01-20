Lauren Clark is to stand trial accused of causing death by dangerous driving after a crash on the A1065 at Castle Acre. - Credit: Archant

A woman will stand trial later this year accused of the death of a motorcyclist by dangerous driving.

Lauren Clark, 28, is charged with causing the death of Darren Goldsby by dangerous driving on the A1065 near to the Newton Road junction at Castle Acre.

Mr Goldsby, 49, an electrician manager, from Colkirk, near Fakenham, was riding a Honda CBR-1000 motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a Citroen C3 at around 7.45pm on August 8 2020.

He died at the scene.

Clark, of Oulton Close, Swaffham appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (January 20) when she pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

A trial has been fixed for August 22 this year.

She was granted bail.