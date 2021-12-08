News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman to stand trial accused of causing death by careless driving

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:27 PM December 8, 2021
Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh on January 10, 20

Lynne Warden, 71, will stand trial accused of death by careless driving in September next year after David Clarke was killed in a crash at Dickleburgh in January last year. - Credit: Archant

A woman will go on trial accused of causing death by careless driving next year.

David Clarke, 56, of Cross Street, Eye, died after the incident on the A140 at Dickleburgh on January 10 last year.

Mr Clarke, a health and safety executive who had been riding a BMW motorcycle, was involved in a crash with a blue Ford C-Max car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was not seriously injured but was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Lynne Warden, 71, of Steggles Drive, Roydon, near Diss, has denied causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving.

The case was mentioned at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (December 8) when Judge Anthony Bate set a trial date for September 26 next year.

Stephen Spence appeared for the prosecution and John Morgans for Warden, who was not present for the short hearing.

