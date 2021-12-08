Woman to stand trial accused of causing death by careless driving
- Credit: Archant
A woman will go on trial accused of causing death by careless driving next year.
David Clarke, 56, of Cross Street, Eye, died after the incident on the A140 at Dickleburgh on January 10 last year.
Mr Clarke, a health and safety executive who had been riding a BMW motorcycle, was involved in a crash with a blue Ford C-Max car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Ford was not seriously injured but was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.
Lynne Warden, 71, of Steggles Drive, Roydon, near Diss, has denied causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving.
The case was mentioned at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (December 8) when Judge Anthony Bate set a trial date for September 26 next year.
Stephen Spence appeared for the prosecution and John Morgans for Warden, who was not present for the short hearing.
Most Read
- 1 Pub transformed into 'breathtaking' family home for sale for almost £1m
- 2 Delays expected with A47 to close in both directions for 15 miles
- 3 Man accidentally downloaded indecent images of children, court hears
- 4 Family 'increasingly concerned' about missing Beccles woman
- 5 Norse chief executive quits for personal reasons
- 6 Man had cocaine hidden in car when stopped by police
- 7 Man accused of playing naked wrestling game with schoolgirl likely to be jailed
- 8 Norfolk Coast Path to close for eight weeks
- 9 Here are the new Covid travel rules which begin today
- 10 New Burger King site approved in city centre