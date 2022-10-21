Woman bit her ex-partner's ear after drunken argument

Louise Boer has appeared at Norwich Crown Court for sentence having admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A woman bit her ex-partner on the ear after punching him repeatedly in the face following a drunken argument, a court has heard.

Louise Boer, 34, had been out at The Bull pub in Walsingham a few days before Christmas last year with her then partner.

Norwich Crown Court heard they had both consumed about four pints at the pub before "an argument started once they got back home".

Alfred Underwood, prosecuting, said the victim made a comment to Boer about her father before the defendant "punched him in the face repeatedly" before she later "bit his ear drawing blood".

Mr Underwood said Boer grabbed the man from behind and "started biting him again" during the fight, which happened on December 19 last year.

Police were called and took photographs of the victim who had "blood coming from his right ear".

The court was told the couple had got together in 2020 and while the relationship "went well at first" it "rapidly deteriorated" with a significant factor being accusations of unfaithfulness from the defendant to the victim.

Mr Underwood said there was no impact statement from the victim and no application for a restraining order.

Boer, of Cokers HIll, Walsingham, appeared at court on Friday (October 21) for sentence.

The case had been sent up to the crown court from magistrates court with Boer having previously admitted assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.

Will Carter, mitigating, said the relationship was "relatively fine" until such times as "both had too much to drink".

He said the fact there was no victim impact statement or any application for a restraining order told its own story.

Recorder John Hardy said it was "a shame" to see the defendant in court for the first time over an offence which resulted from she and her then partner having "drunk far too much".

He said he was "very surprised" magistrates took the view they did not have sufficient powers to deal with the matter.

Boer was sentenced to a 12-month community order made up of 50 hours unpaid work and 10 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR).

