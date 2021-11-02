Diane Douglas, of Colton, near Norwich, who police believe has been murdered. Picture: Norfolk Police - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 58-year-old woman from Colton, near Norwich.

Stuart Williamson, 56, is accused of murdering Diane Douglas between December 1 and December 31 2018.

Ms Douglas was reported missing on Thursday, October 21 by family members.

Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team declared the case a ‘no body’ murder investigation after enquiries revealed Diane had not been seen for a significant period.

Williamson, who was arrested in Wales on Saturday night appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday after being charged with murder.

The defendant who appeared in court via videolink where he spoke only to confirm his details, including that his address was Meadow Farm, Barford Road, Colton.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, November 3.

He was remanded in custody.

A police cordon remains in place at a property in Barford Road in Colton, where searches will continue.

The farmhouse at the centre of the police probe is located off Barford Road, between the villages of Colton and Barford, near Norwich.

It stands next to farm buildings on the edge of woods with the nearest neighbouring properties more than half a mile away.

One woman who lives in the isolated rural location, but who preferred not to be named, said she had been visited by members of Ms Douglas' family as they sought to locate her.

“The first we knew anything was wrong was when her family came around looking for her,” she said. “They were quite concerned for her welfare.

“We couldn’t help because we had never met her and we didn't know the people who lived at Meadow Farm.

“Then we saw all the police activity. It is very isolated around here and is quite a shock to learn what might have happened.”

Several police vehicles remained at the scene on Monday while temporary tents appear to have been put up in the grounds of the farmhouse.

People living in the villages of Colton and Barford expressed their shock with many unaware that a murder investigation was under way nearby.