Woman was like a 'kid in a sweet shop' with her mother's £71,000

Jane Fincham has been jailed at Norwich Crown Court after having admitted fraud. - Credit: Judd

The daughter of a woman with dementia acted like a "kid in a sweet shop" after gaining access to her money, a court has heard.

Jane Fincham, 59, assumed power of attorney over the affairs of her 88-year-old mother, who suffers from cognitive deficiencies resulting in her having to live in a care home.

Norwich Crown Court heard Fincham was supposed to help use the money towards the costs of her mother's care home but instead spent £71,526.95 on two cars and helping towards a home move.

Oliver Kelham, prosecuting, said that as power of attorney, Fincham "had a duty to act in her mother's best interest" but insisted she had not in the case of the victim, who lost her husband in 2019.

Following problems with paying the cost of her mother's care home fees Fincham was spoken to by a social worker about whether she felt having power of attorney for her mother was too much.

Fincham said she "still wanted" the role, before going on to describe how she thought of her mother's money as "family money" and how she had bought two cars and used it to help fund a house move.

Police were contacted and Fincham was spoken to by officers, telling them in interview how she had felt like a "kid in a sweet shop" with access to the money.

Fincham, of Chet Close, Stoke Holy Cross, near Norwich, appeared at court on Wednesday (November 10) having previously admitted fraud by abuse of position between February 2019 and September 2020.

Jailing Fincham for two years, Judge Alice Robinson said it had been a "gross abuse of your position of trust and responsibility for your mother's money".

Judge Robinson added she had "helped herself to over £71,500" which was "spent entirely on you".

Danielle O'Donovan, mitigating, said Fincham was "devastated" by her appearance in court and by her actions.

She said it has shocked Fincham, an only child, who was struggling with the burden of power of attorney, particularly following the loss of her father.

Ms O'Donovan said it was not a case of Fincham having spent the money on a "cruise to Barbados" or "first class flight to New Zealand".

She said Fincham accepted she had been living like a kid in a candy store but "not a kid in a candy store living lavishly".



