'The big helicopter's coming' - Mum helps injured child after horror crash

Published: 4:21 PM May 26, 2021

A woman ignored danger to run to help a badly-injured four-year-old boy after a horror pile-up caused by a drug-driver.

Healthcare worker Amelia Raby came across the devastating scene after Jacob Trower's Seat car ploughed head-on into another vehicle on the A47 Acle Straight.

The Acle Straight passing through Halvergate Marshes. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

Four people, including two children, were seriously injured in the crash which happened after Trower, 19, had taken drugs following a break-up with his girlfriend.

Now Mrs Raby, who was in a car not far from the crash, has been honoured by Norfolk's High Sheriff Michael Gurney.

She was presented with a certificate of reward at a ceremony in Norwich. It said she "demonstrated both resourcefulness and compassion in the very distressing situation she came upon".

Norwich Crown Court has previously heard how the driver of the car that was hit woke up in the vehicle to hear her four year-old son "screaming”.

She suffered a number of injuries, including three fractured ribs, internal injuries, a fractured right shoulder and spent eight days in hospital.

He son was bleeding from his mouth and suffered a head injury which required further surgery.

Mrs Raby, who lives with her husband John, 45, in East Harling, had been driving with her daughter Seraphina, 24, to meet family for lunch on March 9 2020 when the crash happened in front of them.

The 44-year-old, who works for the Norfolk Medicines Support Service, said a lorry braked in front of them "all of a sudden" and she told her daughter there "must've been an accident".

She said "I've got to get out and help" adding her "gut feeling was just so strong".

Mrs Raby initially spoke to Trower before turning her attention to the two women and two children in the car that was hit.

Jacob Trower - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The young boy had a "horrific hole in his head" and she stayed to support and look after him.

Mrs Raby said: "It was horrendous. It was just dreadful. He was crying, I could see the blood coming from his head.

"I'm a healthcare professional but I'm not a paramedic, I don't work in A&E but like I say my gut feeling was just to go and help.

"I'm so glad I went to the car she kept speaking to him to keep him talking. I was able to be there and look after him in the best way I could with me being a mother."

Mrs Raby told the boy she was a mum and they talked about the "big helicopter" coming to help before the air ambulance arrived.

She has stayed in touch with the boy's family following the crash and they now "meet up from time to time".

Mrs Raby said the enormity of what happened did not "hit her" until after she got home and spoke to her husband.

She said: "Then next day I woke up thinking I can go to work but there's no way I could."

After contacting her GP Mrs Raby was later seen and put on medication after being diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anxiety.

Mrs Raby, who had to take time off work following the crash, is still taking medication to help her with the trauma of what she witnessed but is still glad she stopped to help and delighted she has been recognised for it.

She said it was "so nice to have been recognised for what I had done. I was just glad I was able to help."

Following the award, Mr Gurney said Mrs Raby had "bravely stepped forward" and was still in touch with those she helped.

He said: "I was delighted to be able to present Amelia Raby with the court award for her courage and fortitude in helping to save four people's lives and ensure the driver who caused the accident pleaded guilty".

As previously reported, Trower, of Sydenham Close, Acle, was jailed for two years in February this year after previously admitting four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.



